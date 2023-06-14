Home Nation

Nothing but political harassment: Kharge condemns TN Minister Balaji's late-night arrest

The Enforcement Directorate arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji after a long session of questioning in connection with a money-laundering case.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament complex in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government.

"Congress President Shri @kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Shri V. Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi govt. against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves," Kharge said in a press statement released by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram pointed out that these raids by the central agencies are only for 'optics' and it does not help in collating 'evidence'.

"All these @dir_ed raids on functionaries of political parties opposed to the @BJP4India are only for optics & voyeuristic pleasure of a few, it in no way aids in collating "evidence" in the "alleged" case. Events of 2016 (ADMK)raids in 2023 in the Secratariat Office, seriously?" he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday. This was after his residence was raided by the ED on Tuesday.

READ MORE: ED raids place linked to TN electricity minister V Senthil Balaji, DMK gets opposition cover

ALSO READ: Senthil Balaji seems to have undergone mental and physical torture: Stalin

The ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination amid tight security when the high drama was witnessed outside the hospital. Balaji could be seen crying in pain while lying in the car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action. 

