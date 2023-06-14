Viveka murder case: SC defers Suneetha’s plea against YSRC MP YS Avinash’s bail to June 19

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Remarking that it is for the CBI to decide whether YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy’s interrogation and custody is required and if he is cooperating with the investigation related to the death of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Supreme Court on Tuesday posted Suneetha Narreddy’s plea challenging the bail granted to Reddy on June 19. Avinash Reddy has been accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill Vivekananda Reddy, erasing the evidence and sheltering the accused.

While refusing to issue a notice in the plea, the vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said, “What is the urgency to hear this during the vacation? The moment we issue notice, the picture will change. There should not be ego clash that you want him to be behind bars.”

TheTelangana HC, while granting him anticipatory bail on May 31, had directed Avinash Reddy to not tamper with the evidence, leave the country and appear before the CBI every Saturday. Challenging the grant of bail, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter in her plea had stated that he was granted bail after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI.

She had also contended that Avinash Reddy did not appear before the CBI pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case on non- cooperation with investigation.

“Since Avinash Reddy was not cooperating in the investigation, as the CBI wanted to arrest him, however, they were unable to do so and they were obstructed by him and his large number of supporters/goons who had camped outside the hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother’s alleged health issues,” the plea said.

Since the court did not permit senior advocate Siddharth Luthra to argue, Suneetha on Tuesday while making submissions as a petitioner in person, said the HC should not have granted bail to Avinash Reddy.

