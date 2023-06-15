Home Nation

Allahabad High Court restrains Al-Jazeera from telecasting documentary on Indian Muslim community

According to the petitioner, the film portrays the Muslim minority of India living under fear and it also presents a disruptive and wrong narrative creating a sense of public hatred.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:38 PM

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Allahabad High Court restrained Al Jazeera media networks, a channel from releasing in India a film/documentary titled 'India, who lit the fuse?' during the pendency of a PIL on Wednesday.

The film allegedly portrays the Muslim minority of India living with a sense of fear and allegedly presents a disruptive narrative creating a sense of hatred, which according to the petitioner, is far from reality.

Acting on the PIL, while the court restrained the channel from releasing the film/documentary, it directed the central government to take appropriate measures to ensure that the film was not allowed to be aired unless its contents were examined by the authorities concerned and necessary certification /authorisation
was obtained from the competent authority.

Hearing the PIL filed by one Sudhir Kumar, a social activist, the division bench, comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava posted the matter for July 6, 2023 as the next date of hearing while directing central government, state government, and Al Jazeera media networks to file
their respective replies in the case.

According to the petitioner, as per the print and social media reports, the above-mentioned film portrays the Muslim minority of India living under fear and it also presents a disruptive and wrong narrative creating a sense of public hatred, which according to him is far from reality.

The petitioner also raised the apprehension that the telecast of the film without adhering to the constitutional and statutory safeguards may result in hitting the public order and, thereby, the sovereignty and integrity of India. 

Passing the directives of restrains, the court observed: “Considering the evil consequences that are likely to occur on the telecast/broadcast of the film, we are of the view that the broadcast/telecast of the film in question be deferred pending consideration of the cause in the present petition. No irreparable injury would otherwise be caused to the said channel if the telecast/broadcast of the film is allowed after required scrutiny of the issues raised in the present petition,” added the court.

The court further observed, “We restrain Al Jazeera from telecasting/broadcasting/releasing the film "India, who lit the fuse?" till the issues raised in the present petition are adjudicated after notice to the said channel, which is the fifth respondent in the PIL. We also direct the central government and the authorities constituted under it, to take appropriate measures warranted in law to ensure that the film is not allowed to be telecast/broadcast unless its contents are examined by the authorities, duly constituted in law for the purpose, and necessary certification/authorisation is obtained from the competent authority.

The court further directed the authorities of central and state governments to act in aid of the above directions and thereby secure social harmony and protect the security and interest of the Indian state.

