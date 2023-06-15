Home Nation

Crude bombs hurled, vehicles vandalised as violence continues ahead of panchayat polls in Bengal

Several vehicles were vandalised and a huge contingent of police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers protest stage a protest against TMC party over obstruction by TMC in filing of nomination papers for panchayat polls by the BJP candidates, in front of SEC office. (Photo | PTI)

BJP workers stage a protest against TMC party over obstruction by TMC in filing of nomination papers for panchayat polls by the BJP candidates, in front of SEC office. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Crude bombs continued exploding on roads in rural Bengal for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday over the issue of filing nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections. Bombs were hurled in front of the local office of the block development officer in Canning, South 24-Parganas, to allegedly scare candidates of opposition parties who are aspiring to contest in the rural polls slated to be held on July 8.

A similar incident took place in Bhangar in the same district on Tuesday forcing policemen to retreat. Five years ago, the panchayat elections in Bengal were marked by large-scale violence, with one-third of candidates unable to file their nominations and several court interventions, Bengal has got off to another rocky start.

Supporters of the Indian Secular Force (ISF), the party was formed ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections and its lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui was elected from Bhangar, and the ruling Trinamool Congress clashed in the minority-dominated pocket. Several vehicles were vandalised and a huge contingent of police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Siddiqui went to Nbanna, the state secretariat, to meet CM Mamata Banerjee but could not as she was busy. The ISF MLA lodged his complaint accusing the TMC of flexing muscles with the police. The BJP, principal opposition, arrived at the state election commission’s office on Wednesday, alleging TMC’s muscle flexing restricting their candidates from filing nominations. “The state poll panel is working at the behest of the ruling party. The panchayat polls is conducted to hoodwink people,” said BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
panchayat elections Bhangar Violence Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • HS
    Waste Bengal will never change unless commies and TMC is booted out and peaceful hounded.
    3 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp