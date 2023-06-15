Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 184 teams deployed for Rescue operations at strategic points in Asiatic Lion Zone

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat state forest department has undertaken a series of pre-emptive measures to protect human life as well as wildlife from cyclone 'Biparjoy'. The Wildlife and Territorial Circle of Junagadh has formed a total of 184 teams under its 9 divisions. These crews will swiftly act, clear downed trees, and rescue wild animals. 58 control rooms have been set up so that emergency SOS signals involving wild animals may be handled effectively.

The Gir East, Gir West, Sasan, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Morbi, and Junagadh Forest Divisions are all included in the Junagadh Wildlife and Territorial Circle Rescue teams have been strategically positioned in Gir Forest, Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary in Kutch and Mata No Madh, Barda, and Narayan Sarovar.

The forest department has created a sophisticated Lion migration Monitoring System to track lion migration during natural disasters. This technology provides a few lions that live in packs with radio collars so that their mobility may be monitored in a special monitoring cell through a satellite link. The monitoring team is currently closely examining the 40 lions living in the state's Gir forest and coastal areas.

Seven rivers and water bodies are included in the lion zone, thus special teams have been stationed strategically close to these sites to execute rescue operations in the event of severe rain and flood flows. These groups work to save both human and lion lives. In addition, as a precaution, the Maldharis (pastoral communities) living in the Gir have been evacuated to safer areas.

The government has taken special care to protect the sanctuary area within the region. Four rescue teams have been dispatched to locations like Mata no Madh, Barda, Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary in Narayan Sarovar, and Dayapar Range of Dayapur in Kutch. Furthermore, several measures have been implemented in the vast desert area of Kutch.

Nityanand Srivastav, Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat state said "The government is fully prepared to tackle the challenges posed by the cyclone,". "We are on high alert and prepared to deal with this cyclone." We have previously built our standard operating procedures (SOPs) and formed various teams to meet the difficulties after receiving prior warning from the government. Adequate planning and attentiveness have given us enough time to design and implement appropriate field measures." He added

• A total of 13 teams, each comprising five members, have been formed in the Kutch Circle.

• An additional six wildlife rescue teams have been established to aid in wildlife protection efforts.

• Strategically important locations have been equipped with JCBs, tractors, and other necessary equipment. • Continuous coordination is maintained between field staff and the district administration's control room.

• Three teams have been deployed at Ghorad Sanctuary to carry out rescue operations and address other requirements.

