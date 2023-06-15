Home Nation

HC orders poll panel to deploy central forces across Bengal within 48 hours for panchayat elections

Bullets were fired on the last day for filing nominations on Thursday in which two persons allegedly were killed. The government, however, is yet to confirm the two deaths officially.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

bengal_shooting

Three people were shot during a rally in Bengal. (Photo | ENS/videograb)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the state election commission to deploy central forces across the state within 48 hours for the panchayat elections slated to be held on July 8 amid violence during the filing of nominations.

Bullets were fired on the last day for filing nominations on Thursday in which two persons allegedly were killed. The government, however, is yet to confirm the two deaths officially.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Trinamool Congress was not involved in any violence. She held the Indian Secular Force (ISF), a political outfit floated ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, and the CPI(M) responsible for the violence.

“Our party is not involved in any violence. In Bhangar, it is the ISF and in Chopra, North Dinajpur, CPI(M) is responsible for what happened on Thursday,” she said.

One person was allegedly shot dead in Chopra when CPI(M) and Congress supporters were marching towards the office of the local block development officer for filing the nomination. “TMC supporters assembled on the road attacked our supporters and opened fire in which one of our supporters were killed and two others received injuries,” said Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

In a similar incident in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, a 24-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead and the local ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, the lone legislator of the party, claimed the deceased was a supporter of his party.      

During the hearing in the Calcutta High Court, Kalyan Banerjee, the lawyer of the state poll panel, said the election commission asked for police personnel from other states and submitted that there was no need for the deployment of central forces on the occasion of panchayat elections in the state.

The division bench comprising Justice TS Shivagnanam and Justice Uday Kumar, which was hearing the petition filed by opposition parties, noted that a direction of deploying central forces in sensitive areas, identified by the state poll panel, was passed on Tuesday but no appreciable steps were taken in this regard.

While the state election commission submitted that it may take a couple of days to identify sensitive areas from the law and order point of view, the court observed that taking more time would only cause more damage and would not help the “purity of the election process”.

The poll panel was thus directed to immediately requisition the deployment of central forces within 48 hours of the court’s judgement for all districts in West Bengal. The costs for the central force’s deployment would be borne by the central government and no cost would be charged from the state government, the court mentioned in its order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta HC Bengal panchayat polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp