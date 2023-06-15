Home Nation

IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport 

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An IndiGo aircraft operating its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday -- second such incident in the last five days, a DGCA official said.

The Directorate General Civil Aviation has ordered the grounding of pilots of the mishap-hit aircraft, the official said.

"A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off rostering of pilots," the official said.

The DGCA has also ordered a probe into the incident, he added.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the incident and said the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline said in the statement.

On June 11 also, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike on its arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Kolkata.

Following this incident, IndiGo was ordered by the DGCA to take off the cockpit crew of the flight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight IndiGo tail strike Ahmedabad airport DGCA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp