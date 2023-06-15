Home Nation

Mother, 1-year-old daughter shot dead in Rajasthan's Dholpur

The accused allegedly barged into the house of Banwari in Rajakhera and opened fire at his wife Seema, aged around 25, and the couple's one-year-old daughter who were sleeping in a room.

Published: 15th June 2023 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

shooting, gun shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHOLPUR: A woman and her one-year-old daughter were shot dead in Rajasthan's Dholpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accused allegedly barged into the house of Banwari in Rajakhera and opened fire at his wife Seema, aged around 25, and the couple's one-year-old daughter who were sleeping in a room, they said. They died on the spot.

Banwari was also present there but he hid at a place, police said.

"We got information early in the morning following which the police rushed to the spot.

They have made allegations against some people in the village and the matter is being probed to identify the accused," Dholpur SP Manoj Kumar said.

He said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was collecting evidence from the spot and further investigation was going on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
allegations shot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp