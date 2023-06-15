Home Nation

Over 30 houses gutted in fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, no casualties reported

The fire spread quickly and engulfed the houses of the entire colony. The cause of the fire is not yet known, officials said. Locals with the help of the fire brigade managed to douse the fire.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BALLIA: At least 35 houses were gutted by a fire that broke out in the Gopalnagar township of Bairia area on Thursday afternoon, officials said, adding there was no casualty in the incident.

The fire broke out at one Surendra Ram's house in a colony at Gopalnagar of Bairia tehsil area, they said.

The fire spread quickly and engulfed the houses of the entire colony. The cause of the fire is not yet known, officials said. Locals with the help of the fire brigade managed to douse the fire.

Deputy District Magistrate Atreya Mishra said all goods in the houses were completely charred.

The cause of the fire and the extent of property damage is being assessed, the official said. There is no information of any loss of life, he added.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that all families affected by the fire will receive help from the administration.

