Relief to AAP minister as complainant makes U-turn

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A political storm has erupted in the state after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police in its report to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) stated that the complainant appeared before the SIT and stated that he was withdrawing the complaint of sexual exploitation case against Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

He also claimed that a purported video of the exploitation that had surfaced was ‘doctored’. This comes as a relief for the AAP-led Punjab government, as state governor Banwarilal Purohit had asked the government to take action against the minister.

The complainant had appeared before the SIT last week and his statement was videographed. He told the SIT that he lost his mobile phone and later someone showed him a doctored video of him and the minister. Earlier, the complainant had accused the minister of exploiting him for years, forcing him into a relationship on the pretext of giving him a job.

