Home Nation

School job scam: Bengal education secretary appears before CBI

Jain was questioned about the documents related to the recruitment, which have his signatures, a senior officer of the central agency said.

Published: 15th June 2023 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Education Secretary Manish Jain on Thursday appeared before the CBI sleuths at the agency's Kolkata office in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitment at state government-aided schools.

Jain was questioned about the documents related to the recruitment, which have his signatures, a senior officer of the central agency said.

"He was cross-checked with the versions given by arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee as well as other accused persons. His statements have been recorded," the CBI officer said.

Thursday was Jain's second appearance before the CBI in the same case.

The bureaucrat was summoned and questioned for more than five hours during his last appearance at the CBI office last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal CBI recruitment irregularities Manish Jain
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp