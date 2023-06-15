Home Nation

Thousands evacuated, 69 trains cancelled as Guj braces for Biparjoy

In view of the safety of passengers, 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains short-terminated and 27 trains short-originated, Western Railways said on Wednesday.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy (Photo | IMD)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: With Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall at Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday evening, authorities are racing against time to ensure zero casualty and minimum damage. On Wednesday, over 50,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas to temporary shelters. 

In view of the safety of passengers, 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains short-terminated and 27 trains short-originated, Western Railways said on Wednesday. Air services will also be affected as officials said the Bhuj airport terminal will remain closed till Friday. 

ALSO READ: Cyclone Biparjoy delays progress of monsoon

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel chaired a high-level meeting to assess the state’s readiness for the very severe cyclone. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the three service chiefs to review the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of the cyclone. He said the defence forces will assist civil authorities in tackling any contingency due to the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm with top wind speeds of up to 150 kmph. It warned that roads could be flooded, crops damaged and houses destroyed.

READ MORE: Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 33 NDRF teams earmarked for relief and rescue ops in Maharashtra, Gujarat 

‘Biparjoy’ accelerates sea erosion in Uttara kannada 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
landfall Cyclone BiparjoycontingencyBhupender Patel
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp