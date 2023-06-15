Thousands evacuated, 69 trains cancelled as Guj braces for Biparjoy

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: With Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall at Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday evening, authorities are racing against time to ensure zero casualty and minimum damage. On Wednesday, over 50,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas to temporary shelters.

In view of the safety of passengers, 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains short-terminated and 27 trains short-originated, Western Railways said on Wednesday. Air services will also be affected as officials said the Bhuj airport terminal will remain closed till Friday.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Biparjoy delays progress of monsoon

On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel chaired a high-level meeting to assess the state’s readiness for the very severe cyclone. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the three service chiefs to review the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of the cyclone. He said the defence forces will assist civil authorities in tackling any contingency due to the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm with top wind speeds of up to 150 kmph. It warned that roads could be flooded, crops damaged and houses destroyed.

READ MORE: Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 33 NDRF teams earmarked for relief and rescue ops in Maharashtra, Gujarat

‘Biparjoy’ accelerates sea erosion in Uttara kannada

AHMEDABAD: With Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall at Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday evening, authorities are racing against time to ensure zero casualty and minimum damage. On Wednesday, over 50,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas to temporary shelters. In view of the safety of passengers, 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains short-terminated and 27 trains short-originated, Western Railways said on Wednesday. Air services will also be affected as officials said the Bhuj airport terminal will remain closed till Friday. ALSO READ: Cyclone Biparjoy delays progress of monsoongoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Wednesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel chaired a high-level meeting to assess the state’s readiness for the very severe cyclone. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the three service chiefs to review the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of the cyclone. He said the defence forces will assist civil authorities in tackling any contingency due to the cyclone. The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm with top wind speeds of up to 150 kmph. It warned that roads could be flooded, crops damaged and houses destroyed. READ MORE: Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 33 NDRF teams earmarked for relief and rescue ops in Maharashtra, Gujarat ‘Biparjoy’ accelerates sea erosion in Uttara kannada