Uttarakhand: Markets in Purola remain closed in protest against issuance of prohibitory orders

Published: 15th June 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Protests, strike, Protest Illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

Uttarkashi (U'khand), Jun 15 (PTI) Markets in Uttarakhand's Purola and neighbouring towns remained closed on Thursday in protest against the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC by the district administration to prevent a "mahapanchayat" that was scheduled to be held there during the day over alleged incidents of "love jihad".

The call for the "mahapanchayat" was given by local trade bodies with the support of Hindu outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

The markets in Purola, Barkot and Naugaon will remain completely closed, Purola Vyapar Mandal president Brijmohan Chauhan and Barkot Vyapar Mandal president Rajaram Jagudi said.

"The imposition of prohibitory orders in Purola reflects the administration's dictatorial attitude. The steps taken to prevent the mahapanchayat show that we cannot share our point of view with our own people. It is a kind of slavery," Jagudi said.

The "bazar bandh" has been organised to acknowledge the efforts of those who have tried to awaken Hindus, he said.

There is a substantial deployment of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel on the streets of Purola to ensure that there is no violation of the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Three PAC platoons have been deployed in addition to police personnel, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Two circle officers and an additional SP have also been deployed in Purola, he said.

Barricades have been put up in the entire Nagar Panchayat area and people moving in groups are being checked, the officer added.

Barricades have also been put up on the borders of Uttarkashi district, he said.

Section 144 was imposed in Purola on Wednesday for six days till June 19.

