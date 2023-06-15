Home Nation

Zelenskyy aide dials Doval, seeks help in peace deal

Andrii Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event,” a statement said.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval (File photo| AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with NSA Ajit Doval and briefed him on the current situation in his country in view of the continuing Russian offensive and sought India’s support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

The two talked about the implementation of the agreements reached by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit held in Hiroshima, Japan last month.
Yermak discussed with Doval the preparations for a ‘Global Peace Summit’ besides pitching for consolidation of global support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points. “In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Andrii Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event,” a statement said.

“Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever for Ukraine and the world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it,” Andrii noted. He also briefed Doval on the current situation on the Russia-Ukraine frontlines. 

He said the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is a deliberate terrorist act and another war crime by Russia. This is one of the largest modern crimes of genocide. “The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster, as well as creating a threat of a nuclear accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Andrii said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Doval Andrii Yermak Volodymyr Zelenskyy G7 Summit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp