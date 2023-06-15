Zelenskyy aide dials Doval, seeks help in peace deal

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with NSA Ajit Doval and briefed him on the current situation in his country in view of the continuing Russian offensive and sought India’s support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

The two talked about the implementation of the agreements reached by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit held in Hiroshima, Japan last month.

Yermak discussed with Doval the preparations for a ‘Global Peace Summit’ besides pitching for consolidation of global support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points. “In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Andrii Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event,” a statement said.

“Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever for Ukraine and the world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it,” Andrii noted. He also briefed Doval on the current situation on the Russia-Ukraine frontlines.

He said the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is a deliberate terrorist act and another war crime by Russia. This is one of the largest modern crimes of genocide. “The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster, as well as creating a threat of a nuclear accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Andrii said.

