Home Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rain in Rajasthan's Jalore, Barmer following its landfall in Gujarat

A meteorological department official said 60-70 mm rains occurred at a few places on Thursday night and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in both the districts and adjoining areas on Friday.

Published: 16th June 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers use plastic sheet to shield themselves during rainfall ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

Villagers use plastic sheet to shield themselves during rainfall ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR:  Several areas of Jalore and Barmer districts in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rain due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which moved towards the desert state following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said on Friday.

A meteorological department official said 60-70 mm rains occurred at a few places on Thursday night and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in both the districts and adjoining areas on Friday.

According to the official, 69 mm rainfall was recorded in Jalore till Friday morning.

The department has sounded a "red" alert for Jalore and Barmer.

More than 200 mm rainfall may occur in the areas where the alert has been sounded.

The cyclone will weaken and move further over Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Pali and Sirohi where very heavy rainfall is likely, the official said, adding that heavy rains may also occur in Rajsamand, Dungarpur and nearby areas on Friday and Saturday.

Strong winds with a speed of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour are expected in the adjoining areas of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur on Friday and in the adjoining areas of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer on Saturday.

Eight companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner and one company of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Kishangarh in Ajmer district to rescue people affected by the heavy rains.

The local administration in the affected districts has also made preparations, such as arrangement of pumps and deployment of civil defence and disaster management teams, in view of the "red" and "orange" alerts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Biparjoy Rajasthan Rajasthan rains Jalore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp