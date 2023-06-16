Home Nation

Delhi CM calls first meeting of panel set up via ordinance

No immediate reaction was available from the offices of the Lt Governor or the chief secretary.

Published: 16th June 2023 07:38 AM

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority, constituted through an ordinance by the Centre, has been summoned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 20 even as he called the panel a “farce”.

The NCCSA, which was formed on May 19 by the Centre to bring back executive control over matters related to services to its domain, is likely to discuss disciplinary proceedings against an officer during the meeting. Delhi CM is its ex-officio chairman.

According to an official statement, Kejriwal said even before its first meeting, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar have “colluded” to turn the NCCSA into a “farce” authority. No immediate reaction was available from the offices of the Lt Governor or the chief secretary.

“Several proposals related to services are being directly sent by the chief secretary to the L-G, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA. Two weeks back, the CM and the NCCSA were bypassed by the CS who colluded with the L-G to directly issue suspension orders for an officer in another matter,” it was alleged in the statement.

The outcome of the authority meeting is already known with two members as officers appointed by the central government and the chief minister being in the minority, the statement said. The setting up of the NCCSA came just over a week after the Supreme Court, in its verdict, handed over executive control over services matters to the elected dispensation in Delhi.

The file for action against the officer was placed before the chief minister who had highlighted several “gaps and missing information” in it and directed the chief secretary to urgently furnish the same before the date of the NCCSA meeting can be decided upon.

“However, in a completely shocking and brazen disregard of Section 45F(1) of the Centre’s Ordinance and established constitutional practices, the chief secretary overruled the directions of the chief minister. The CM and the NCCSA both were bypassed and the file was placed directly before the L-G recommending suspension of the officer,” it alleged.

Reacting to the allegation, an official of the L-G Secretariat said it is “shocking that false and misleading statements comprising patently wrong assertions and half-truths are being issued as official statements of the Chief Minister’s Office.” No immediate reaction was available from the chief secretary of Delhi.

