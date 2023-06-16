Drug menace: J&K parents told to submit affidavit saying kids are sober

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After a surge in drug abuse in Valley and a study revealing that use of drug abuse among youngsters is increasing, the administration in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir have asked parents of the students, who would be seeking admission in government schools, to submit an affidavit saying their wards are not involved in any drug-related activities.

The students have been warned that their admission would be cancelled if found involved in the use of drugs. In a circular issued by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani, it was stated that as the admission process has commenced for students of Class IX, X, XI, and XII, the heads of high schools and higher secondary schools are instructed to obtain an affidavit from parents confirming that their child is not involved in any drug-related activities.

It stated that in case the student is found in any such activities, the admission of the student will be cancelled immediately. The circular by the CEO is seen as a major step towards making schools in the border district drugs-free. Kupwara is close to Line of Control (LoC) and security agencies have been saying Pakistan is pushing drugs into J&K through LoC.

There has been a surge in drug abuse in the Valley with the religious leaders, politicians and civil society demanding that authorities should take concrete measures to prevent youth from falling into drug abuse.

The administration has already directed all 10 Deputy Commissions of Kashmir to do colour coding of the villages in their districts according to the number of individuals involved in substance use.

The villages would be labeled as green, yellow and red depending upon severity of drug abuse in the hamlets. With the drug addicts using abandoned buildings for substance use, Deputy Commissioners have also been asked to divert abandoned government buildings or unutilized buildings to the nearby departments so that these structures shall not become hubs of drug addicts.

