Five militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Five foreign militants were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kupwara on Friday.

A police official said on specific information, joint parties of the army and police launched an operation in the Jumagund area of Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Kupwara on Thursday evening.

“During the operation, an encounter started between militants and troops at midnight,” he said.

In the firefight, five foreign militants have been killed, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He said the combing and search operation in the area is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege after the outbreak of the gunfight. Army is also using helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance.

The encounter near LoC in Kupwara took place a day after the army foiled an infiltration bid of militants in the Krishnaghati sector of LoC in the border district of Poonch and recovered arms and ammunition.

“The recovered items include one AK-74 Rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two Pistols with four magazines and sixty rounds, six hand grenades, clothing & medicines,” Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

He said by the swift action, an infiltration bid was foiled, which had the potential to disturb peace in the Poonch district.

