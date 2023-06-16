Home Nation

Five militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

A police official said on specific information, joint parties of the army and police launched an operation in the Jumagund area of Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Kupwara.

Published: 16th June 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Army_millitants

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Five foreign militants were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kupwara on Friday.

A police official said on specific information, joint parties of the army and police launched an operation in the Jumagund area of Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Kupwara on Thursday evening.

“During the operation, an encounter started between militants and troops at midnight,” he said.

In the firefight, five foreign militants have been killed, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He said the combing and search operation in the area is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege after the outbreak of the gunfight. Army is also using helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance.

The encounter near LoC in Kupwara took place a day after the army foiled an infiltration bid of militants in the Krishnaghati sector of LoC in the border district of Poonch and recovered arms and ammunition.

“The recovered items include one AK-74 Rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two Pistols with four magazines and sixty rounds, six hand grenades, clothing & medicines,” Jammu-based defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

He said by the swift action, an infiltration bid was foiled, which had the potential to disturb peace in the Poonch district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
militants killed Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp