IPS officer indicted for demanding Rs 20 lakh bribe to let rape accused off the hook

A probe had been ordered after the police officer, who was then posted in Varanasi, was seen demanding Rs 20 lakh as bribe from the rape accused in a video.

Published: 16th June 2023 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Assent was given for further departmental proceedings against the IPS officer (Representative image | Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: IPS officer Aniruddh Kumar Singh has been indicted for demanding Rs 20 lakh as bribe from the manager of a school to let him off the hook in a rape case.

A probe had been ordered after the police officer, who was then posted in Varanasi, was seen demanding Rs 20 lakh as bribe from the rape accused in a video.

The video of Singh demanding the bribe went viral on March 12 when he was posted in Meerut as Additional Superintendent of Police (Meerut Rural). Taking cognisance of the viral video, the then DGP DS Chauhan ordered a probe to be conducted by the then Varanasi police commissioner Mutha Ashok Jain who entrusted the probe to DIG Santosh Kumar. The probe report was handed over to the DGP's office on May 30.

Initially, Singh had maintained that he himself had got the video shot to trap the accused. However, after the probe, the claim of Singh remained unsubstantiated.

Principal Secretary, (Home), Sanjay Prasad, said that prima facie the probe conducted had found merit in the case following which assent was given for further departmental proceedings against the IPS officer.

The officer had allegedly mentioned in the general diary that he had wanted to trap the accused in the rape case two days later.

