Nehru purged from an iconic museum name

Teen Murti Bhavan which houses the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society served as the official residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

NMML

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML) at the Teen Murti Bhavan premises, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan and Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just lost an iconic institution named after him in Delhi, which triggered a fierce slugfest between the heads of the Congress and the BJP on Friday.

It all began after the executive council of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society’s decision to rechristen it as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society (PMLS) became public. 

The announcement touched off a war of words between Mallikarjun Kharge and J P Nadda, national presidents of the Congress and the BJP, respectively. Kharge lit into the BJP, saying, “Those who don’t have any history have moved to erase the history of others.” He condemned the name change, stating that it cannot diminish the stature of Nehru, who was the architect of modern India and a fearless guardian of democracy.

“This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. The narrow thinking of the Modi government cannot diminish the immense contribution of ‘Jawahar of Hind’ to India!” the Congress president fumed.

Nadda, however, dismissed Kharge’s charges as a “classic example of political indigestion”. He highlighted the inability of Congress to accept the fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built the nation.

“PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics, and Congress lacks the vision to realise this,” he alleged.
The decision to change the name was taken at the executive council’s meeting on Thursday so as to reflect the present activity there, which includes a museum “depicting the collective journey of democracy in Independent India and highlighting the contribution of each prime minister in nation-building”, the culture ministry said. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the vice president of the Society, presided over the meeting. Nripendra Misra, chairman of the council, said the new name expresses the country’s deep commitment to democracy.  The museum, built at a cost of Rs 271 crore, is on a 10,000 square metre piece of land adjacent to the old building, which served as the residence of Nehru. The Teen Murti Bhavan was built in the 1930s during the British Raj.

Established in 1964
The NMML, established in 1964, is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. It had four major constituents, including the Nehru Memorial Museum, a library on modern India, a Centre for Contemporary Studies and the Nehru Planetarium built on Teen Murti Bhavan campus. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here was opened to the public in April last year

