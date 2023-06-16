Home Nation

No court relief for ex-dean in dock for sexual harassment

A court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the former dean of Gurugram University who was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman assistant professor. 

GURUGRAM: A court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the former dean of Gurugram University who was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman assistant professor.

Following a complaint by the woman, an FIR was registered against Dr Dhirender Kaushik on Saturday. 
An anticipatory bail petition was filed on behalf of the accused, arguing that he has been implicated in a false case. It was argued that the female assistant professor, in connivance with another assistant professor, lodged a false FIR.

Kaushik was booked earlier by the Kurukshetra police for sexual harassment when he was an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University in 2018, but later the complainant withdrew the allegation. 

The woman professor has alleged that on April 21 the accused came to her class and started shouting at her. She alleged that Kaushik pressured her to succumb to his sexual desires and also issued a memo to her for switching class timings.

