Home Nation

Stone pelting and arson in Imphal keep Manipur on boil

CM N Biren Singh blamed “illegal infiltrators” responsible for the spiral of violence since May 3, insisting that “it is not a fight between two communities, but an act of terrorism."

Published: 16th June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

manipur

Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community in Manipur on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Two houses were torched by miscreants in Imphal on Thursday even as the Manipur Tribal Forum filed a fresh interlocutory application in the Supreme Court accusing the Centre and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of jointly embarking on a communal agenda for the ethnic cleansing of Kukis.

The arson attack happened in the New Checkon area. Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob that blocked their path. The Army said enhanced area domination operations were being undertaken in fringe areas and higher reaches. In the past fortnight, incidents of violence were reported mostly from such areas.

In their application, the Manipur Tribal Forum urged the SC not to rely on the “empty assurances” of the Centre. It said despite assurances, no relief has been granted so far. “After the giving of these assurances, over 81 Kukis were killed, 237 churches and 73 administration building/quarter were burnt and 141 villages destroyed and 31,410 Kukis displaced from their homes.

The assurances of the authorities are not useful anymore and made in a non-serious fashion and are not even intended to be implemented,” the interlocutory application read.

