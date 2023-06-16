Home Nation

Trees collapse, roofs fly as 'Cyclone Biparjoy ' strikes

Director General of the National Disaster Response Force,  Atul Karwal said one lakh people have been evacuated to safer places.

Published: 16th June 2023

A view of heavy rainfall with strong winds as cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall at Mandvi, in Kutch, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Cyclone Biparjoy struck Gujarat on Thursday with a wind speed of 125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, uprooting trees and electric poles, blowing away rooftops and damaging boats as strong winds, destructive waves, and heavy rains lashed the coastal areas. Several areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life, but three persons were hurt in Devbhumi Dwarka district after a tree fell on them. The India Meteorological Department said the landfall process started around 6.30 pm and continued till midnight. Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

The IMD had warned of extensive damage to standing crops, houses, roads, electricity and telecom poles, and flooding of low-lying areas. Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to cause extremely heavy rains in the state. Gujarat Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey said the government is on high alert. 

Atul Karwal, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, said one lakh people have been evacuated to safer places. These include 1,100 pregnant women and 8,900 children. On Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting held at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. Schools across Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand and other affected areas will remain closed on Friday in view of the cyclone. 

50-km wide eye
The ‘eye’ of the cyclone is 50 km in diameter. “When the forward sector of the eye reaches land, there will be strong winds followed by a sudden lull,” said IMD. But heavy rains will follow as the rear end of the eye passes

