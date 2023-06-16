Home Nation

Uttarakhand: ‘Mahapanchayat’ against ‘love jihad’ incidents not allowed amid tension

Heavy police forces were deployed in Uttarkashi to maintain law and order after “Mahapanchayat” call against alleged “love jihad” incidents.

Uttarkashi

A protest by right-wing that happened in Uttarkashi last week. (Photo | Express)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarkashi police on Thursday foiled a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by Hindutva organisations to press for their specific demand for a complete ban on the social and business activities of a particular community in Purola.

The Nainital High Court has taken a strong stand during the hearing on this matter on Thursday and has sought a reply from the government within 3 weeks. A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed the state government to take strict action as per law in such cases.

The high court ordered the state government to ban events like Mahapanchayat and register cases against Hindu organisations. The HC directed, “No one shall participate in TV or social debates”. The High Court also told the government that no poster banners will be put up in the case.

Traders’ organisations in the Yamuna Valley are furious with Section 144 imposed by the administration to stop the maha panchayat in Purola. Major markets in Barkot, Nagaon,  Purola, Mori and Damta remained completely closed on Thursday. Shops have been closed in Purola and adjoining towns since May 26.

