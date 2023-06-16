Uttarakhand: ‘Mahapanchayat’ against ‘love jihad’ incidents not allowed amid tension

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarkashi police on Thursday foiled a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by Hindutva organisations to press for their specific demand for a complete ban on the social and business activities of a particular community in Purola.

The Nainital High Court has taken a strong stand during the hearing on this matter on Thursday and has sought a reply from the government within 3 weeks. A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed the state government to take strict action as per law in such cases.

The high court ordered the state government to ban events like Mahapanchayat and register cases against Hindu organisations. The HC directed, “No one shall participate in TV or social debates”. The High Court also told the government that no poster banners will be put up in the case.

Traders’ organisations in the Yamuna Valley are furious with Section 144 imposed by the administration to stop the maha panchayat in Purola. Major markets in Barkot, Nagaon, Purola, Mori and Damta remained completely closed on Thursday. Shops have been closed in Purola and adjoining towns since May 26.

