Home Nation

Victory in elections should depend on votes, not on bodies: Bengal Guv

Just an hour before the Governor reached the violence-hit area, the police recovered seven bags full of crude bombs.

Published: 16th June 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal_

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited Bhangar, epicenter of recent clashes. (Photo | Video grab)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Observing that perpetrators of pre-panchayat polls violence in West Bengal would be silenced and ‘victory in elections should depend on the count of votes, not the count of bodies’, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday visited Bhangar, in the South 24 Parganas district, to take stock of the situation.

The flare-up between two groups, at the minority dominated pocket, just ended with an array of skeletons of torched vehicles and unexploded crude bombs lying on roads. The death toll in the area rose to three on Friday and the Indian Secular Force, the outfit floated ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, claimed the victims were their workers.

After spending half-an-hour at the trouble-torn area, Bose said, “I interacted with the victims of violence and local people. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced permanently under the Constitutions and laws of the land.

Governor Bose further requested all the political parties and the people of Bengal to stand united and defend democracy in the state.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Of the five deaths, three were reported from Bhangar and two from Murshidabad district.

"This game of 'Shaitan' should end, will end. The beginning of the end will be in West Bengal," the Governor had said.

Refuting the allegations of violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, said one or two stray incidents took place.

Her comment came shortly after Bose’s Bhangar visit. “There is no other state other than Bengal where nominations for panchayat polls is so peaceful. The opposition parties are trying to blame us over one or two incidents during the nomination exercise,” Mamata said.

The panchayat polls, which will be held in one phase on July 8, are likely to witness a fierce contest between the TMC and opposition parties as the electoral exercise is being considered a litmus test for all forces to gauge their strength ahead of the 2024 LS elections.

(with inputs from IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal panchayat polls Bengal violence West Bengal Governor Mukherjee Nagar fire accident Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp