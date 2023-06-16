Home Nation

Wrestlers protest; Chargesheet filed, axing POCSO case sought

A cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was lodged on the complaint of a 17-year-old wrestler against Singh was filed by the Delhi police. 

Published: 16th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives amid the controversy of sexual harassment allegations levelled by the medal-winning wrestlers in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

BJP MP chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

EW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 1,082-page chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at a local court. By doing so, they met the deadline set by top protesting wrestlers to prosecute Singh.

However, the police also filed a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case that was lodged on the complaint of a 17-year-old wrestler against Singh.

“We have submitted a police report under Section 173 of the CrPC requesting cancellation of the POCSO case based upon statements of the complainant the father of the victim and the victim herself,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

As for the chargesheet, she said it was filed under sections 354 (criminal force to outrage woman’s modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. Vinod Tomar, a close aide of Singh, was charged under Section 109 (abetment), 354 (outraging modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Congress came down heavily on the Centre after the police sought to withdraw POCSO charges. Half of the chargesheet focuses on how it is not a POCSO matter to give Singh a clean chit in the minor’s case, it alleged. In a related development, the police are expected to take back cases against wrestlers who created a ruckus near Jantar Mantar on the day the new Parliament building was inaugurated.

FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
