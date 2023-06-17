Home Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy; No casualties but heavy damage to power infra

Nearly 4,600 villages were left without power as the cyclone damaged scores of transformers and toppled as many as 5,120 electric poles.

Published: 17th June 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Biparjoy

An earthmover being used to clear uprooted trees from a road following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, at Bhuj-Naliya Highway in Kutch district. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Cyclone Biparjoy that struck Gujarat on Thursday night unleashed a trail of destruction in coastal districts as it uprooted thousands of trees and electric poles, damaged houses and roads, and caused flooding in several coastal villages. 

Nearly 4,600 villages were left without power as the cyclone damaged scores of transformers and toppled as many as 5,120 electric poles. Personnel from the electricity department on Friday managed to restore power in 3,580 villages, state Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said. 

He said there were no casualties due to the cyclone but it caused extensive financial loss to the state. Officials have been directed to start the process to assess the damage. “Not a single human death has been reported so far due to the cyclone. This has been possible because of our collective effort,” he added. 

Hundreds of trees were uprooted and traffic on three state highways came to a standstill, the officials said, adding that at least 23 people were injured due to cyclone-related incidents while many houses were damaged.

In all, as many as 1,137 trees were uprooted due to strong winds and heavy rains, disrupting traffic in 263 roads across the state.  A cattle rearer and his son died in the Bhavnagar district while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine. Bhavnagar Collector R K Mehta told this newspaper that the deaths were not due to the cyclone.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a meeting at the emergency operations centre in Gandhinagar to assess the state’s position after the cyclone passed.  He asked collectors of the affected districts to do a survey to determine the extent of damage to property, infrastructure and crops.

According to officials, around 20 kutcha houses, nine pucca houses, and 65 huts were completely destroyed in the affected districts, while 474 kutcha dwellings and two pucca houses were partially damaged due to the cyclone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Biparjoy Gujarat trees uprooted Bhupendra Patel
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp