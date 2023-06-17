Home Nation

Earthquakes hit J-K's Ramban, Doda, no casualties

Published: 17th June 2023

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two mild-intensity earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban and Doda districts on Saturday, officials said.

No One was reported hurt. The 3.0 magnitude and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes struck within a span of eight hours in the Chenab valley region, the officials said.

On June 13, Doda and Kishtwar close to it had recorded a 5. magnitude earthquake, which reverberated across many nearby areas, resulting in damage to several civil structures.

An official of the meteorological department said the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

He said the depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east. The stronger 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 18 kms with a latitude of 33.04 North and a longitude of 75.70 degrees east hit the Doda district around 9.55 pm, the official said.

This was the seventh earthquake in Doda district over the past five days.

