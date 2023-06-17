Home Nation

ED files charge sheet against bookie Anil Jaisinghani in cricket betting-linked money laundering case 

The ED's case against Jaisinghani is based on a 2015 FIR of the Vadodara Police that was registered against various bookies who allegedly placed bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Published: 17th June 2023

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A charge sheet has been filed against alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a money laundering investigation linked to a 2015 IPL betting case, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

Jaisinghani was arrested by the federal agency in April.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said he was "evading" summons and not cooperating in the investigation after a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in 2015.

Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha were also arrested a few months back by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to bribe and blackmail Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis and using private messages to extort money from her when she refused to save (Anil) Jaisinghani from several FIRs lodged against him.

The ED's case against Jaisinghani is based on a 2015 FIR of the Vadodara Police that was registered against various bookies who allegedly placed bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

"Anil Jaisinghani was involved in cricket betting activities and had accumulated huge sums of money through his fraudulent activities and through the persons connected with Maruti-Ahmedabad, an entity engaged in betting activities," the ED said.

The agency conducted raids at his premises in May and provisionally attached a hotel property (located in Shirdi, Maharashtra) worth Rs 3.40 crore of Jaisinghani on June 5.

The agency filed a charge sheet against Jaisinghani on June 6 under money laundering charges and the special PMLA court in Ahmedabad has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint, it said.

