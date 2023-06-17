J&K admin notifies elections to urban local bodies in ’23

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid uncertainty over holding of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor administration, on Friday, in a notification appointed nodal officers for elections this year.

Anil Koul, secretary of the housing and urban development department has been appointed as the nodal officer for municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023.

Koul will be dealing with all issues concerning municipal corporations and municipalities and will work with the deputy director, and secretary of respective ULBs/municipal corporations who will provide all assistance and coordination to the nodal officer for the smooth conduct of municipal elections in 2023. The five-year term of urban local bodies is coming to an end in November this year.

While the term of Srinagar Municipal Corporation would end on November 5, 2023, Jammu Municipal Corporation’s term is expiring on November 14. The five-year term of municipal councils and committees would also come to an end in October- November this year.

The last urban local bodies polls were held in October 2018 in J&K during the governor’s rule. The NC and PDP had boycotted the ULB polls citing a threat to J&K’s special status. 10 months after holding of ULB pol ls, the centre had scrapped J&K’s special status and had bifurcated the state into two UTs.

There are more chances that the elections may be held earlier than the scheduled time. It may be held in September-October after the completion of the Amarnath Yatra. J&K is under central rule since the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 and political parties have been demanding the holding of Assembly polls in the UT so that the elected government is put in place, which can address and resolve public issues. The parties have accused BJP of delaying the Assembly polls fearing defeat.

