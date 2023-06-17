MP: Three killed, 10 injured as Delhi-bound passenger bus collides with stationary truck 

By PTI

MORENA: Three persons were killed and more than 10 others injured, two of them critically, after a Delhi-bound passenger bus collided with a stationary dumper truck in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night near Baba Devpuri under Saraychhola police station limits, an official said.

"A sleeper coach bus going to Delhi from Gwalior when collided with a stationary truck. Three persons were killed and more than 10 others suffered injuries in the accident. Two of them were critically injured and taken to Gwalior for treatment," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said.

The bus driver, a passenger and a helper of the dumper truck were killed in the accident, he said.

