Home Nation

Parents protest `playing of azaan' at Mumbai school; teacher suspended

Local BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar, who joined in the protest, claimed that it was done intentionally and not by mistake, and the school was trying to shield the teacher who was responsible.

Published: 17th June 2023 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Image used for representative purposes only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Parents and political activists staged a protest on Friday at a private school in suburban Kandivali after 'azaan' or the Islamic call to prayer was allegedly played during the morning assembly.

While the school principal said that the teacher responsible for playing azaan has been suspended, police said they were conducting an inquiry though no case has been registered yet.

Azaan was played on the loudspeaker during the assembly session of the school around 7 am, some parents said.

Local BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar, who joined in the protest, claimed that it was done intentionally and not by mistake, and the school was trying to shield the teacher who was responsible.

The school principal told mediapersons that the teacher was suspended.

"We promise that this won't happen henceforth," the principal said, adding that Saraswati pooja, Ganapati pooja and Navratri pooja are also conducted at the school.

"A complaint was received in Kandivali today that azaan was played during morning prayers at a school. An enquiry is being conducted," said deputy commissioner of police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
political activists parents Kandivali prayer islam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp