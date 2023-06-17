Rajnath bats for self-reliance, says not just nuts and bolts, but BrahMos, drones to be made in UP

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for self-reliance for the country, saying it was not an option but a necessity in the fast-changing global scenario.

He said "not only nuts and bolts", but BrahMos missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems will also be manufactured and assembled in the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.

"During the 1971 war, when we needed equipment the most we were refused. We had to look for alternatives. I don't want to take the names of the countries that refused our request," he said addressing an event on "Atmanirbhar Bharat" here.

The defence minister said the Kargil War of 1999 saw a similar story.

"During the Kargil war, when our armed forces felt a strong need for equipment, those countries were imparting us lessons of peace. Those who traditionally used to supply us weapons, they too refused," Singh said.

"Hence, we do not have any option than strengthening ourselves," he said.

Singh said the country is moving ahead with the pledge of self-reliance.

"From the ground to the sky and from the agricultural machines to the cryogenic engine, India is moving fast to become self-reliant in every sector," he said.

"In the fast changing world, self-reliance is not an option for us, but it is a necessity," he said, adding that the government is ensuring the country's self-reliance in every sector, especially defence as it is directly related to the nation's security.

While highlighting the importance of the army, the minister said, "For the safety of any country, the army is the most important part. Without an empowered army, you cannot defend the borders, nor civilisation or culture. If that army is dependent on anyone else, then the situation becomes more uncontrolled."

Hence, self-reliance of an army is an important step in making a country powerful, he asserted.

"When I am talking about self-reliance of the army, it does not only mean soldiers, it also means military equipment," the minister said and added that "as time changes, the role of military equipment increases more".

He said today, there is a new warrior and it is called technology, and "we have to think forward".

"We have to go beyond the horizon and achieve self-reliance in the area of military equipment. The platforms, equipment and new technologies are equally important as the courage and valour of our soldiers," he said.

On the importance of being self-reliant in military equipment, Singh said, when the British were expanding their control in India, "it was not that kingdoms did not have an army".

"Some had a large and loyal army, but they lost to the British despite this because of equipment," he said.

Kingdoms in India made efforts and imported weapons from France, Germany and Spain "but since the equipment was imported, proper training and engineering was needed for (handling) them", Singh said.

Had they developed weapons according to their capacity, they could have better handled them and imparted proper training to their soldiers, he said.

This is why they faced defeat, Singh said.

The defence minister said imported equipment have their limits, and sometimes "a situation may arise that in adverse circumstances you want to use it (equipment), and the other country using a system can block it".

Singh also said can this possibility be denied that platforms or equipment with chips can inform the enemy and leak sensitive information.

"Imported weapons come to you with some conditions that are not appropriate for a sovereign nation. So, to safeguard the country's sovereignty, if we need equipment or platforms with the most advanced technology, then we have to develop it in our country only. For this, (we) cannot remain dependent on any other country," he said.

"It becomes necessary for a country like India to become self-reliant because "along with dual dangers on our borders, we are also facing new dimensions of warfare", the minister said.

"Can there be any country in the world that does not have a military industrial base and it is a global power? There is no such country. If we have to stand at a good position at the global level, then apart from becoming self-reliant in the defence manufacturing sector, we do not have any other option," Singh said.

He said that if "we become self-reliant in the defence manufacturing sector, it will have multiple benefits".

India's armed forces will become self-reliant and expenses incurred on imports will reduce, Singh said.

If weapons are manufactured in the country, it also "multi-dimensionally" benefits the civil sector, he highlighted.

The minister called for developing dual use technology -- strengthening the defence sector as well as improving lives of people.

"We along with the DRDO, academia and industries have made efforts to make India self-reliant in the defence sector, and the results of our efforts have started to come. It is a matter of happiness that our domestic defence production today has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is an aspirational project that intends to reduce the dependence of the Indian aerospace and the defence sectors on foreign suppliers.

"What is important is that in the UP defence corridor, not only nuts and bolts or spare parts will be manufactured, (but) drones, UAVs, electronic warfare (systems), aircraft and BrahMos missiles will also be manufactured and assembled," Singh told a gathering at an event here on "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The minister said an "enabling" environment has been prepared for defence manufacturing through defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Singh said that about the UPDIC, "I have been told that for this corridor, the land which is planned to be acquired is around 1,700 hectare.

Of this, more than 95 per cent of land has already been acquired".

Of this, 36 industries and institutions have been allotted nearly 600 hectare of land, he said, adding that 109 MoUs have been signed, with an estimated investment value of more than Rs 16,000 crore.

So far, investment of about Rs 2,500 crore has been made in the UPDIC by various entities, Singh said.

The UPDIC took off to an encouraging start with the announcement of investments worth over Rs 3,700 crore in defence production at a meet organised in Aligarh in 2018.

Six nodes --- Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakut, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow -- have been identified for developing the UPDIC.

