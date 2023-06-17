Home Nation

Giani Raghbir Singh replaces Giani Harpreet Singh as Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar (High Priest) of the Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs).

Published: 17th June 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Akal Takht head Giani Harpreet Singh

Former Akal Takht head Giani Harpreet Singh (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar (High Priest) of the Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs). He replaces Giani Harpreet Singh who stepped down after a controversy erupted last month over his attending the engagement ceremony of AAP MP Raghav Chadha with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra in New Delhi.

The decision to replace Singh was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body today at its headquarters at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Harpreet Singh, however, will continue to be the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda – another temporal seat of Sikhs.

After the executive meeting, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Harpreet Singh, who was the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, himself expressed his wish to relinquish the charge.

Harpreet Singh has been the Jathedar of the Akal Takht since 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jathedar Sri Akal Takht SGPC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp