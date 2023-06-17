Home Nation

Srinagar Diary; AI for accurate diagnosis at Shopian hospital

The District Hospital Shopian in south Kashmir has become the first hospital to start AI technology in the Radiology department for efficient diagnosis.

Published: 17th June 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

AI for accurate diagnosis at Shopian hospital
In a first, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been rolled out in a governmentrun hospital in Kashmir.The District Hospital Shopian in south Kashmir has become the first hospital to start AI technology in the Radiology department for efficient diagnosis. Chief Medical Officer Shopian Dr Arshad Hussain Tak said AI tools can instantly point out abnormal areas in X-rays with over 90% accuracy, making the final diagnosis easier for radiologists. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence at District Hospital Shopian will ease the work of the radiologists and give more accurate classification, enhanced analysis and quicker results.

Youth working as painter cracks NEET-UG
A youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, who was working as a painter to support earnings of his family, qualified the Medical Entrance exam NEET-UG. Belonging to a poor family, Umar Ahmed Ganai a resident of village Zagigam in Pulwama district cracked the NEET exam by securing 601 marks. Umar had never been to the coaching centre as he could not afford the coaching expenses. Instead of going to a coaching centre, he was working as a painter to support his poor family. “I belong to a poor family. I have been working as a painter for the last two years and used to earn Rs 600 per day,” Umar said.

Biometric attendance for students introduced
In order to ensure regular attendance of the students, biometric attendance for students has been introduced in a government higher secondary school in Saujiyan, Mandi near Line of Control in Poonch district. At least 275 students of 9th to 12th standard of the school are covered under this biometric attendance system. All of them will now have to do biometric attendance on arrival in the morning and on their departure as well. In order to bring transparency, the school would be sending the monthly attendance of the student in a PDF format to the parents of the students. The school hopes this will bring more transparency.

