Home Nation

Two daughters of Punjab farmers commissioned as IAF flying officers

Flying Officer Ivraj will be joining the Flying Branch as a helicopter pilot While Flying Officer Prabhsimran, will be joining the Education Branch of the IAF, an official statement said.

Published: 17th June 2023 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force. Image used for representative purpose only.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Two daughters of two farmers from Punjab were on Saturday commissioned as flying officers in the Indian Air Force (IAF), an official statement said.

Ivraj Kaur and Prabhsimran Kaur, alumni of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for girls in Mohali, were commissioned as flying officers from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Hyderabad.

Flying Officer Ivraj, daughter of Jaspreet Singh, a farmer from Rupnagar district, will be joining the Flying Branch as a helicopter pilot While Flying Officer Prabhsimran, daughter of Paramjit Singh, who is also a farmer from Gurdaspur district, will be joining the Education Branch of the IAF, it said.

Congratulating the young women for their remarkable feat, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said the fathers of the newly commissioned flying officers are proud farmers The success of the young women will encourage children from the small towns and villages of Punjab to explore opportunities in serving the nation as commissioned officers in defence services, he said.

Mai Bhago AFPI, working under the umbrella of the Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training department, has a fully residential campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure and one of its kind in the country, Arora said.

The Punjab government has recently approved an initiative of starting a National Defence Academy Preparatory Wing for girls at Mai Bhago AFPI from next month, he said Expressing happiness over the two alumni being commissioned as flying officers, Director of Mai Bhago AFPI Major General J S Sandhu (retd) said this achievement will further boost their efforts of sending more girls from the state to the various armed forces pre-commission training academies.

He also extended his best wishes to these newly commissioned officers for their bright future ahead in the IAF.

Meanwhile, four cadets -- Ishan Bakshi, Manraj Singh Sahni, Harshit Bakshi and Armaandeep Singh Sodhi -- of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (for boys), Mohali have also been commissioned into the IAF at a passing out parade held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Hyderabad on Saturday.

With the commissioning of these cadets, a total of 140 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI have been commissioned as officers into the Armed Forces in the last 11 years, the statement said.

Arora said Punjab feels proud of their remarkable achievement and wished them all the best in service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
daughters farmers Indian Air Force flying officers helicopter pilot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp