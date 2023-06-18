Home Nation

Is Mann Punjab CM or Kejriwal's pilot, asks Shah

The state's law and order is going from bad to worse as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal", Shah said.

Published: 18th June 2023

Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)

By IANS

GURDASPUR (Punjab): Launching a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, "Is he a Chief Minister or a pilot?", saying the state's law and order went "from bad to worse as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal".

The Home Minister detailed the nine-year "achievements"of the Modi government at the Centre as he launched the election campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his 20-minute public address as part of an outreach programme of his party, the BJP leader Shah said, "Bhagwant Mann has time for Arvind Kejriwal but not for the people of Punjab. The people of Punjab are feeling insecure. The people will teach a lesson for this."

The state's law and order is going from bad to worse as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal", he said.

Taking a jibe at the government, he said the government has prioritised advertising for Arvind Kejriwal using taxpayers' money.

Accusing the AAP of making empty promises, he asked what happened to its promise of Rs 1,000 a month to women in Punjab.

Saying that India is now known as a growth engine in the nine years of the helm of the Modi government, he said in 1984 thousands of innocent Sikh brothers and sisters were killed in the massacre that was done by the Congress leadership.

"From 1984 to 2014, the culprits were not punished. The Modi government did the work of sending the culprits of Sikh riots to jail."

Remembering the contribution of Punjabis before Independence, the Union minister said, "Whether the atrocities were committed by the Mughals or the British, Punjab faced it firmly and secured the country. Be it the Gadar movement or the Jallianwala Bagh, the history of the country's Independence has been written by the sacrifices of Punjabis."

"The great Sikh Gurus taught the lesson of patriotism, equality and harmony not only to Punjab but to all the countrymen. Following this, Punjab has protected the entire country in every crisis before and after Independence," Shah said.

