RSS appeals for peace in Manipur, says no place for violence and hatred in a democracy

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and made a public appeal to the state government, local administration, police, military and central agencies to help restore peace immediately in the state.

The RSS’s appeal came at a time when the Opposition and larger section of the people of Manipur are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing violence in the state.

“The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after a protest rally organised in Churachandpur on May 3 at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is condemnable,” the RSS’s Sarkaryawah(General secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said in the statement shared on the official Twitter handle of the organisation.

He said it is "very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterwards among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped".

Expressing solidarity with displaced people and victims of violence, Hosabale said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis, "numbering more than 50,000 during persisting this period of terrible grief."

“The RSS is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere”, Hosabale said in the statement.

He further said that the RSS appeals to everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other which is the cause of the present crisis.

“It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously”, he said.

The RSS also made an appeal for peace to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and also ensure safety of human life and permanent peace in the state of Manipur. According to a conservative figure, more than 100 people have so far lost their life in the ongoing Manipur violence besides massive damages done to public and government property.

Congress takes dig at PM over 'silence' on Manipur, asks if he 'outsourced' appeal for peace to RSS

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for issuing an appeal for peace in Manipur "after 45 days" "The RSS' well-known duplicity is in full display as its divisive ideology and polarising activities are changing the very nature of a diverse NorthEast, of which Manipur is one tragic example," he alleged.

While slamming the PM's "continuing silence", on the violence in the state, Jairam Ramesh asked if the prime minister had "outsourced" the appeal to the organisation that "moulded him".

