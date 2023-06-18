Home Nation

Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40

Patna east recorded 45.7 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while Patna west recorded 45.1 degree Celsius.

Children use a cloth to shield themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day. Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: A searing heatwave continued to sweep Bihar which has recorded over 40 deaths since May 31, this year.

As the state has been sizzling, people have been advised to stay indoors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The heatwave is sweeping Bihar for the past 19 days and has become intense in the past few days. It has broken the record of 2012. At that time, the heatwave lasted for 19 days. We are expecting that the heatwave will continue for the next few days," said Aashish Kumar, Met department officer, Patna.

Patna East recorded a 45.7 degrees Celsius maximum temperature while Patna West recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius. The Patna capital region which houses of Bihar Governor, chief minister, deputy chief minister and other dignitaries' residences has a slightly lower temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius due to green cover.

Besides Patna, Sheikhpura recorded the maximum temperature in Bihar in the last 24 hours. Heatwaves continue in Arwal, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Rohtas, Bhabhua, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Nalanda and Nawada districts.

The Met department official also said that night warm conditions were recorded in Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Bhojpur and Arwal.

People in Kishanganj, Araria and Purnea districts have got a respite from the heatwave due to the arrival of the monsoon.

