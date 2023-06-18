Home Nation

Two women shot dead in Delhi's RK Puram, three accused arrested 

In a shocking incident, two women were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Ambedkar Basti area which falls into RK Puram Police Station limits.

Published: 18th June 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Locals of Ambedkar Basti crowd at the spot where two women were shot to death by unidentified men. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested three persons in connection with the shooting of two sisters in Delhi's R.K Puram in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. 

"Three people identified as Arjun, Michael and Dev have been arrested in connection with the murder of two women in the Ambedkar Basti area. Further probe is being done," Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi, told the media on Sunday.

The sister duo was rushed to a hospital immediately after the shooting, however, they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, police had received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller's sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

Responding to the call, a police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two ladies Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were shot and were shifted to SJ hospital but they succumbed to injuries.

Prima facie it seems that shooters were looking for the victim's brother and the reason behind the shooting seems to be some money settlement issue, however, the exact cause will be ascertained only after a prolonged investigation, said the police official.

