Visit Manipur instead of giving sermons to paid audience in US: Uddhav Thackeray dares PM Modi

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the crisis in Manipur and criticised his scheduled visit to the United States instead of visiting the violence-hit state.

Uddhav Thackeray addressing the mega plenary of its party office-bearers session in Mumbai, a day ahead of the party’s foundation day celebrations on June 19.

Uddhav said, “Our Manipur is burning and our PM is going to the US to give a lecture to a paid audience. Amit Shah has also failed as home minister; he could not bring peace in Manipur. I ask them to send their ED, CBI etc and see whether they come back also. Earlier Vishwaguru did the propaganda that he stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine, then why is unable to bring peace in our own state Manipur,” Uddhav Thackeray asked.

He dared PM Modi to go to Manipur, then let’s see whether people of Manipur listen to him.

Speaking about the Opposition parties rally in Patna on June 23 he said, “Earlier only BJP leaders used to come to Matoshree, but today all party leaders are coming to Matoshree. This is a big change. All people who love his or her country will surely come together to keep India free of authoritarian regime,”

The BJP is on the path of Hitler and our job is to get inspired by revolutionaries, he said. Uddhav said that Hitler was not born out of bloom. “After coming to power, Hitler did not immediately issue the tender for constructions of the harassment camp, he first started control over the media. He suppressed the Opposition and dissent voices. And only one party started deciding everything. When common people did not react that time Hitler became Hitler,” Thackeray added.

He said BJP criticized them for using Modi’s face in the 2019 elections, but what happened in Karnataka, the BJP used Modi’s face only and still it lost the elections. “So, where is Modi’s magic and charisma? By torching fire and tearing social fabric, you can win the elections once, but not again and again. The Bajarang Bali burned their Lanka. People are wise now; they will not support propaganda that is against the country. Do we want a strong government or a strong country? Today, we have a strong government, but it is weakening our country so time to think and introspect,” Thackeray said.

Referring to the Karnataka textbooks row, he said many members of the text book board had resigned saying the text books given to students were not the ones approved by them, he said. "We condemn the decision of Karnataka Congress from removing VD Savarkar’s chapter from the syllabus. But will Mr Fadnavis speak against his party leaders who are working against the idea of Savarkar,” he added.

Uddhav Thackeray also criticized Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis saying he is in very opaque positions that he cannot speak and tell also. “Mr Fadnavis has been humiliated through the advertisements by Shinde Sena, but he cannot speak against it because he has orders from top to follow.

He said he worked as an effective chief minister of Maharashtra. “People still love his work as chief minister. Our work in the pandemic was appreciated everywhere. I will once bounce back with the support of the people,” he added.

He said June 20 would be observed as the 'World Traitors' Day', a reference to the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, and said their "betrayal" should not be forgotten.

“Today, I do not have enough soldiers but all of them are loyal and committed. It is better to lead the loyal soldiers than the big army of traitors. The war is fought on the basis of loyalty and commitment,” Thackeray said.

He said in the medieval period, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj plundered the East India’s companies business centre—Surat. “Today, these Surat people are plundering Maratha’s Mumbai in broad daylight. Big loot is happening. They cannot break away from Mumbai therefore they are reducing the importance of Mumbai,” Uddhav Thackeray added.

