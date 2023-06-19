Home Nation

Amit Shah hits out at Hooda for graft and favouritism in Haryana

He also slammed the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Government of three “Ds” (darbaris’ (courtiers), damad (son-in-law) and dealers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a party rally, in Sirsa, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Sounding the BJP’s poll bugle in Haryana for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections followed by the state assembly polls, Union  Home Minister Amit Shah said the previous UPA government stayed mum when terrorists from Pakistan beheaded our soldiers, but the Modi government gave a befitting reply for Uri and Pulwama attacks. 

He also slammed the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda as a Government of three “Ds” (darbaris’ (courtiers), damad (son-in-law) and dealers.

Addressing the ‘Gauravshali Bharat’ rally at Sirsa in Haryana as part of the BJP’s outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Shah targeted the previous UPA government at the Centre, as he said that nine years ago terrorists used to come from Pakistan and behead our soldiers, but Manmohan and Sonia sarkar kept mum. He targeted Congress, alleging scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore under the party-led UPA government.

