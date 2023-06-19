Biparjoy fallout: Many  districts in Rajasthan face flood-like situation

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated from the Arabian Sea, is wreaking havoc in Rajasthan after Gujarat. Due to its effects, heavy rains have continued in many areas of the desert state since Saturday afternoon, causing flood-like conditions in a few districts of southwest Rajasthan.

Flooded street due to heavy rainfall

caused by Biparjoy in Sanchore

Heavy rains have disrupted life in several districts, including Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Ajmer, and Kota. Some areas in these districts have received 10 to 13 inches of rainfall so far. Several areas have been submerged due to the breach of the Surava dam in Sanchore, Jalore district.

As a result of the dam breaking, the water level in the Narmada Lift Canal has also risen, leading to its breach. Currently, the city of Sanchore is facing the most danger. Efforts are being made to evacuate the city as soon as information about the dam breach was received on Saturday night.

Similarly in the Barmer district, two cousins drowned in the pond of Gangasara village, under the jurisdiction of Sedwa police station. In Baghota village near Rajsamand, a young man died after being buried under a rock. In Kelwa village, Rajsamand, a woman died when the balcony of her house collapsed. So far, a total of six people have died.

Meanwhile, the rainy season has commenced in Jaipur since Sunday morning. The weather has changed due to heavy rains in Dausa and Alwar districts, as well as in the city of Jaipur. According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the impact of the cyclone will be observed in the surrounding districts, including Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, and Sawai Madhopur, until tomorrow morning.

JAIPUR: Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated from the Arabian Sea, is wreaking havoc in Rajasthan after Gujarat. Due to its effects, heavy rains have continued in many areas of the desert state since Saturday afternoon, causing flood-like conditions in a few districts of southwest Rajasthan. Flooded street due to heavy rainfall caused by Biparjoy in SanchoreHeavy rains have disrupted life in several districts, including Barmer, Sirohi, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pali, Ajmer, and Kota. Some areas in these districts have received 10 to 13 inches of rainfall so far. Several areas have been submerged due to the breach of the Surava dam in Sanchore, Jalore district. As a result of the dam breaking, the water level in the Narmada Lift Canal has also risen, leading to its breach. Currently, the city of Sanchore is facing the most danger. Efforts are being made to evacuate the city as soon as information about the dam breach was received on Saturday night.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly in the Barmer district, two cousins drowned in the pond of Gangasara village, under the jurisdiction of Sedwa police station. In Baghota village near Rajsamand, a young man died after being buried under a rock. In Kelwa village, Rajsamand, a woman died when the balcony of her house collapsed. So far, a total of six people have died. Meanwhile, the rainy season has commenced in Jaipur since Sunday morning. The weather has changed due to heavy rains in Dausa and Alwar districts, as well as in the city of Jaipur. According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the impact of the cyclone will be observed in the surrounding districts, including Ajmer, Jaipur, Tonk, and Sawai Madhopur, until tomorrow morning.