Home Nation

Cyclone: Gujarat govt to compensate farmers for loss; power infra suffers Rs 783-cr hit 

As life gradually gets back on track in Gujarat, the government has started making assessment of the loss caused by the severe storm, the second since May 2021, which hit the state's coast last week.

Published: 19th June 2023 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district (Photo | PTI)

File - Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch district (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday said it will compensate farmers for the loss of their crops, and orchards as well as the death of cattle due to the cyclone 'Biparjoy', while a preliminary survey revealed the state's power infrastructure has suffered damage to the tune of Rs 783 crore.

As life gradually gets back on track in Gujarat, the government has started making assessment of the loss caused by the severe storm, the second since May 2021, which hit the state's coast last week.

Various teams have been sent to the affected districts to assess the loss, said Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel in Gandhinagar after a Cabinet meeting.

The state government will compensate farmers and cattle rearers after getting a report of the ongoing survey, he said.

A preliminary survey has revealed Gujarat's electricity infrastructure has suffered a loss of Rs 783 crore due to Biparjoy, while power outage was reported in 6,486 villages after the cyclone made landfall on June 15, said Patel.

Electricity has been restored in 5,753 villages and work was on to bring back power in the remaining ones, he said.

As many as 1,320 cattle and nearly 1,900 poultry birds have died in various cyclone-related incidents such as lightning strikes and fall of trees, said Patel.

A compensation of Rs 1.62 crore has been paid for 1,129 cattle deaths, while other eligible cattle-rearers will get the payout soon, said the minister.

A preliminary assessment has revealed that nearly 14,800 fruit-bearing trees grown over 53,000 hectares in Kutch, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts were uprooted due to heavy winds, said Patel.

Thanks to advanced disaster management planning and evacuation of nearly 1 lakh people from vulnerable areas before the landfall, no human life was lost when the cyclone hit the state, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Biparjoy Gujarat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp