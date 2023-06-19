Home Nation

Heat wave impact: Death toll crosses 50 in UP’s Ballia; top doctor shifted

According to officials, over 400 patients were admitted to the hospital from June 15 to June 17 and all patients who died were above 60 years of age.

Family members with their patient at a hospital during heatwave conditions, in Ballia, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district hospital was removed allegedly after he made a careless remark on the deaths of over 50 patients in the last three days. The deaths come amid the heatwave conditions in the region. 

Meanwhile, a team of the health department from Lucknow was at the district hospital to ascertain the cause of deaths of over 54 patients admitted here, officials said on Sunday. 

However, Ballia Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar has said that only two people have died due to heat stroke in the district till Sunday. According to officials, over 400 patients were admitted to the hospital from June 15 to June 17 and all patients who died were above 60 years of age.

“As per records of the district hospital, of the 54 deaths, 40 per cent of the patients had a fever, while 60 per cent were suffering from other diseases. So far, only two persons have died due to heat stroke in the district,” CMO Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital, Dr Divakar Singh, was removed and sent to Azamgarh, allegedly after he made a careless remark about the cause of deaths. Dr S K Yadav has been given the charge of CMS, a senior official said. 

The hospital is admitting over 125 - 135 patients daily, CMS Yadav said. “On June 15, over 154 patients were admitted to the district hospital, of which 23 patients died due to various reasons. While 20 patients died on June 16, 11 passed away on the following day. They were all aged above 60 years. With the patients admitted here on the rise, the hospital is under immense pressure,” he added. 

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the number of beds at the district hospital has been increased to accommodate more patients. Kumar also added, “CMS Dr Divakar Singh has been sent to Azamgarh since he gave wrong information about death figures.”

Ballia, with the entire central and eastern UP, is reeling under sultry weather. As per the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Ballia was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius (4.7 notches above normal) on Friday (June 16), when 20 patients.

