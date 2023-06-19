Heavy rains lash north Gujarat due to depression after Cyclone Biparjoy

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of north Gujarat in the last 24 hours due to depression, a remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, causing a flood-like situation in many villages of Banaskantha district, officials said on Monday.

Various parts of Gujarat, including the Saurashtra region, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

Several villages in the Dhanera taluka of Banaskantha were affected due to a flood-like situation, an official from the district administration said.

Twenty cows were killed after getting swept away in water at Jadia village, the official said, adding that senior officials have reached Dhanera to help local authorities in relief work.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening.

As per the IMD, the rainfall in the last 24 hours was the result of a depression, a remnant of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, over central parts of south Rajasthan and the neighbouring region.

Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts in north Gujarat received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday.

Danta taluka of Banaskantha received 126 mm rain during the last 24 hours, followed by 86 mm in Amirgadh (Banaskantha), 82 mm in Khedbrahma (Sabarkantha), 74 mm in Vijaynagar (Sabarkantha), 69 mm in Poshina (Sabarkantha) and 37 mm in Vadali taluka of Sabarkantha, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

