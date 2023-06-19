Kharge, Rahul to attend Opposition meeting on June 23

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid a report of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visiting Tamil Nadu to meet his counterpart MK Stalin, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday confirmed that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would reach the state capital on June 23 to attend a meeting of Opposition leaders.

Sources in JD(U) said that chief minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu on June 20 to meet his counterpart M K Stalin to discuss the strategy for the Opposition parties meeting scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23. Kumar is expected to wind up his one-day tour and return to Patna on June 21.

A senior JD(U) leader, who is close to Nitish, revealed that the meet was scheduled soon after Stalin had invited him to Tamil Nadu. “The reason behind meeting the two leaders ahead of the Opposition parties meeting is obvious,” he said, adding that the June 23 meeting would be a historic one.

Congress president Singh told media persons that besides Mallikarjun and Rahul, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will also participate in the meeting. Earlier, JD (U) national chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also made an announcement about both Kharge and Rahul attending the Opposition leaders’ conclave in Patna.

Soon after landing in the state capital, senior Congress leaders will drive straight to the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram and will meet the party workers. The opposition leaders’ meeting which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12 was postponed to June 23 as Rahul was on the US tour even though Kharge was also unable to participate in the meeting.

