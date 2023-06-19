Home Nation

Kharge, Rahul to attend Opposition meeting on June 23

The opposition leaders’ meeting which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12 was postponed to June 23.

Published: 19th June 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge share a light moment during the Jai Bharat rally in Kolar on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

FILE - Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge (L). (Photo | EPS, Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Amid a report of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visiting Tamil Nadu to meet his counterpart MK Stalin, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday confirmed that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would reach the state capital on June 23 to attend a meeting of Opposition leaders.

Sources in JD(U) said that chief minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu on June 20 to meet his counterpart M K Stalin to discuss the strategy for the Opposition parties meeting scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23. Kumar is expected to wind up his one-day tour and return to Patna on June 21.

A senior JD(U) leader, who is close to Nitish, revealed that the meet was scheduled soon after Stalin had invited him to Tamil Nadu. “The reason behind meeting the two leaders ahead of the Opposition parties meeting is obvious,” he said, adding that the June 23 meeting would be a historic one.

Congress president Singh told media persons that besides Mallikarjun and Rahul, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will also participate in the meeting. Earlier, JD (U) national chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also made an announcement about both Kharge and Rahul attending the Opposition leaders’ conclave in Patna.

Soon after landing in the state capital, senior Congress leaders will drive straight to the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram and will meet the party workers. The opposition leaders’ meeting which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 12 was postponed to June 23 as Rahul was on the US tour even though Kharge was also unable to participate in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Unity Opposition Meet 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp