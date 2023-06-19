Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh honour killing: Couple murdered, bodies dumped in Chambal river

Family said that the duo eloped last month. On June 1, the girl’s father had rung the man's family and threatened extreme action if they didn’t ask their son to mend his ways and send him elsewhere.

Published: 19th June 2023 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Honour killing

Image used fo representational purposes.(Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Alleged honour killing of an 18-year-old girl and her 21-year-old paramour by the girl’s father has been reported in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Cops in Ambah area of Morena district along with an SDERF team are searching for the two bodies in the Chambal river, but are yet to trace them.

According to sub divisional officer police (SDOP) in Morena district, Parmal Singh Mehra, while the girl’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar had on June 3 lodged at the Ambah police station, report about her missing daughter Shivani Tomar, the youth Radheyshyam Tomar’s family had lodged a similar complaint at the same police station the next day.

“Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal river,” the SDOP added.

While the girl Shivani hailed from Ratan Basai village, the youth Radheyshyam hailed from Barbai village in Morena district only. Both hailed from Kshatriya caste.

Radheyshyam’s family said that the duo had eloped last month and were later found in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. On June 1, the girl’s father had rung Radheyshyam’s family and threatened extreme action, if they didn’t ask their son to mend his ways and send him elsewhere.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honour killing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp