Madhya Pradesh honour killing: Couple murdered, bodies dumped in Chambal river

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Alleged honour killing of an 18-year-old girl and her 21-year-old paramour by the girl’s father has been reported in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Cops in Ambah area of Morena district along with an SDERF team are searching for the two bodies in the Chambal river, but are yet to trace them.

According to sub divisional officer police (SDOP) in Morena district, Parmal Singh Mehra, while the girl’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar had on June 3 lodged at the Ambah police station, report about her missing daughter Shivani Tomar, the youth Radheyshyam Tomar’s family had lodged a similar complaint at the same police station the next day.

“Sustained probe and questioning of both families, finally saw the girl’s father Rajpal Singh Tomar spill the beans about having murdered Shivani and Radheyshyam, after catching them together. Both bodies were subsequently dumped in the Chambal river,” the SDOP added.

While the girl Shivani hailed from Ratan Basai village, the youth Radheyshyam hailed from Barbai village in Morena district only. Both hailed from Kshatriya caste.

Radheyshyam’s family said that the duo had eloped last month and were later found in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. On June 1, the girl’s father had rung Radheyshyam’s family and threatened extreme action, if they didn’t ask their son to mend his ways and send him elsewhere.

