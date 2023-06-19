Home Nation

Ranchi diary: Forest fires decrease up to 90 per cent in tiger reserve

Forest fires in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) this year have decreased up to 90 per cent as compared to the numbers recorded during the last few years.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Congress eyes 9 LS seats in 2024 polls
Elated over the victory in Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress party is eying on a larger share of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls as State Congress chief Bandhu Tirkey after his return from Delhi, has claimed nine out of a total of 12 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. According to Tirkey, since the grand old party has already contested on nine Lok Sabha seats earlier, there is nothing new in it. Reacting to Tirkey’s statement, JMM also said that the party wishes to contest all 14 seats, but when we are in alliance with other parties, such decisions are taken by the party chiefs after reaching a consensus. 

Forest fires decrease up to 90 per cent in tiger reserve
Forest fires in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) this year have decreased up to 90 per cent as compared to the numbers recorded during the last few years. Measures taken by forest officials have ultimately led to a significant decrease in forest fires. According to forest officials, over 2,000 incidents of forest fires were reported last year in PTR, causing significant damage to the flora and fauna in the region. Fewer forest fires were reported this year due to the awareness campaign in PTR asking villagers to sweep the area under the ‘mahua’ trees so that they don’t have to set leaves on fire.

Water-repellent jute to save grains from decay 
Researchers at IIT-ISM in Dhanbad have developed water-repellent biodegradable jute to save food grains from decay and protect against the adverse environmental impact of plastic bags. They used a silane-based coating (silane coating is a technologically advanced process that creates a protective barrier to improve the longevity of materials) to make the jute water-repellent. The research was completed in two and a half years and an application for the patent of same was made in November last year. The water-repellent, but biodegradable jute has a low carbon footprint as compared to plastic sacks or bags.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranchi Dairy Jharkhand Palamu Tiger Reserve Forest Fires
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp