Ranchi diary: Forest fires decrease up to 90 per cent in tiger reserve

Congress eyes 9 LS seats in 2024 polls Elated over the victory in Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress party is eying on a larger share of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls as State Congress chief Bandhu Tirkey after his return from Delhi, has claimed nine out of a total of 12 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand. According to Tirkey, since the grand old party has already contested on nine Lok Sabha seats earlier, there is nothing new in it. Reacting to Tirkey's statement, JMM also said that the party wishes to contest all 14 seats, but when we are in alliance with other parties, such decisions are taken by the party chiefs after reaching a consensus. Forest fires decrease up to 90 per cent in tiger reserve Forest fires in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) this year have decreased up to 90 per cent as compared to the numbers recorded during the last few years. Measures taken by forest officials have ultimately led to a significant decrease in forest fires. According to forest officials, over 2,000 incidents of forest fires were reported last year in PTR, causing significant damage to the flora and fauna in the region. Fewer forest fires were reported this year due to the awareness campaign in PTR asking villagers to sweep the area under the 'mahua' trees so that they don't have to set leaves on fire. Water-repellent jute to save grains from decay Researchers at IIT-ISM in Dhanbad have developed water-repellent biodegradable jute to save food grains from decay and protect against the adverse environmental impact of plastic bags. They used a silane-based coating (silane coating is a technologically advanced process that creates a protective barrier to improve the longevity of materials) to make the jute water-repellent. The research was completed in two and a half years and an application for the patent of same was made in November last year. The water-repellent, but biodegradable jute has a low carbon footprint as compared to plastic sacks or bags. Mukesh RanjanOur correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com