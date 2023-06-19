Support for Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty's entry into force grows, US pledges support

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

VIENNA: The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which was opened for signature in 1996 but yet to enter into force, received support from the two biggest 'hold out' countries - United States and China, both States Signatories, on Monday during the high-level opening session of Science and Technology (SnT) Conference organised in Vienna. India did not ratify or sign the CTBT and its representative was noticeably absent.

The CTBT, whose primary objective is to ban nuclear test explosions by everyone everywhere, has near-universal support, signed by 186 countries to date and ratified by 177. However, 44 specific nuclear technology holder countries listed in Annex 2 of the Treaty must sign and ratify before the CTBT can enter into force as international law. Ratification by eight of these so-called Annex 2 countries -- China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, and the United States of America -- is still required. Of these, India, North Korea and Pakistan are yet to sign the Treaty.

India appeared to be absent from the event, considering its traditional objections. In September 2021, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while addressing the UN Security Council, categorically said CTBT does not address a number of core concerns raised by India. He added however that "India maintains a voluntary, unilateral moratorium on nuclear explosive testing."

In response to a query, CTBTO Executive Secretary told The New Indian Express, "Invitations were extended to all States Signatories and observers. A small number of States that have shown very strong interest in signing the Treaty where also afforded the invitation as special guests. CTBTO welcomes further and deeper engagement with India."

One of the core issues India has is the Treaty allowing the nuclear powers to conduct sub-critical tests for advancement of nuclear weapons. In fact, Jill Hruby, Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration of the United States, said it was building two new subcritical experimental test beds at Nevada and was preparing to execute two subcritical experiments in 2024.

Subcritical experiments simulate aspects of nuclear explosions using chemical explosives. Hruby was a keynote speaker at the SnT Conference which kicked-off on Monday in Vienna, Austria that saw participation from 147 countries.

However, Jill said the United States was open to hosting international observers for monitoring and verification of subcritical experiments. The United States, as a signatory, continues to observe a moratorium on nuclear test explosions, and calls on all states possessing nuclear weapons to declare and maintain such a moratorium.

Pledging support for CTBT universalisation, Hruby said: "With the current international environment that includes countries making advancements in their nuclear arsenals, and some threatening to use it, the CTBT and the associated monitoring and verification regime are more important than ever. The United States supports the CTBT and is committed to work to achieve its entry into force, recognizing the significant challenges that lie ahead in reaching this goal."

Meanwhile, Li Song, Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China also made a commitment to work towards CTBT's entry into force.

Dr Robert Floyd said although the Treaty hasn't entered into force, it is already a success considering a meagre number of nuclear tests were conducted post 1996, the year when Treaty was opened for signature. Before, over 2,000 tests were conducted.

"This is a success on a grand scale. This friends is the power of together. We together are very good at what we do. And as each year passes, we're getting better and better. Don't try to test it, you'll get caught," Floyd said addressing a high-level opening at Hofburg Palace.

CTBTO officials said more pledges are coming in, including from Somalia and South Sudan at SnT, and recently, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea completed their domestic processes for ratification.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he was just back from a combat zone where the IAEA is trying to prevent a nuclear accident. "It is reassuring for all of us to hear from executive secretary Floyd and from his team of experts, the world's most brilliant seismologists... that they have everything in place to make sure that no nuclear test will go undetected."

Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said CTBTO's International Monitoring System (IMS) has been effective in serving its core purpose of detecting nuclear tests.

"The vast data generated by the IMS also contributes to other areas that can benefit humanity, including tsunami warnings. Through its sharing of open data, the CTBTO has been able to make significant contributions in various fields. The full potential of the CTBTO will only be realized through the CTBT's entry into force."

Of these, India, North Korea and Pakistan are yet to sign the Treaty. India appeared to be absent from the event, considering its traditional objections. In September 2021, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, while addressing the UN Security Council, categorically said CTBT does not address a number of core concerns raised by India. He added however that "India maintains a voluntary, unilateral moratorium on nuclear explosive testing." In response to a query, CTBTO Executive Secretary told The New Indian Express, "Invitations were extended to all States Signatories and observers. A small number of States that have shown very strong interest in signing the Treaty where also afforded the invitation as special guests. CTBTO welcomes further and deeper engagement with India." 